Ronald Jesse DeLay
1943 - 2020
Nov. 17, 1943 - May 11, 2020 On Monday May 11, 2020 Ronald Jessie DeLay, passed away at the age of 76. Ron was born on November 17, 1943 in Sumas, Washington and married his wife Betty Parris DeLay of 55 years in 1966. He was an Air Force Veteran, Logger, Truck Driver, Mechanic, and more recently a Boeing retiree. As an avid snowmobiler, most weekends were spent well above the tree line on a mountain somewhere. As of late, he could be found in his shop tinkering on something, where he was always willing to lend a hand or impart wisdom. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Jessie; along with his brother, Don; and sister, Ginger. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his three children, Kevin, Darren and Darla; along with five grandchildren; and most recently a great granddaughter. Funeral Service for Ron will be on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Weller in Arlington, WA.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Got to know Ron at Boeing. Always had a smile on his face. What a nice man. He will be missed.
Ted Johnson
Friend
