Ronald L. French passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 at the age of 68. Ron was born November 15, 1950 in Great Falls, MT to Donald and Bettie French. At the age of 9, Ron and his family moved from Plentywood, MT to the Pacific Northwest. Ron is survived by his son, Beau and his children, Breelyn and Lakely; daughter, Lacey and her children, Bobby and Mila. He also leaves behind his sisters, Cindy Robinson, Della Jette, Valerie Kelsey, Lorie Oehlsen and brother, William French. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron looked forward to family gatherings at the river and his favorite activities included painting and adding to his family history through his extensive genealogy research. Celebration of life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:30 at the Willis Tucker Activity Center in Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the MPN research foundation.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 29, 2019

