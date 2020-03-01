Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. Schack Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Leroy Schack Sr. Ronald L. Schack Sr., 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 26, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. He was born on September 15, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois to August Frederick and Eva (Hurley) Schack. His career began in the military where he became a Sergeant First Class of the 165th Military Intelligence Company, 66th Military Intelligence Group of the United States Army . Here, he was an intelligence photographer and Secret Control Sergeant who displayed a high attention to detail, resourcefulness and selflessness that followed him for the rest of his life. Following his tenure in the US Army, Ron graduated in 1975 from Everett Community College with an Associate in Arts and Sciences that transitioned him into 18 years as a Snohomish County Sheriff. He was also a loyal member of the Elks/Eagles Clubs, the Pillaguamish Community Club, and the Lake Connor Camping Club. Ron loved to live life to the fullest through the simple pleasures, spending time with friends and family, traveling, or enjoying a round of golf with a nice cold drink. Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved camping, fishing, hunting, horseshoes, and photography. He also had a knack for drawing, painting, and woodworking. Ron possessed all the traits of a leader: strong-willed yet practical, resilient but inspiring, honest, caring and always quick to make a joke. He would have been married 56 years to the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Schack on February 15, 2020. In addition to his parents, Ron is predeceased by five of his brothers and sisters: August, John, Shirley, Sandy, and Doris. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Schack; a brother, Donald Schack of Walla Walla, WA; his sons and daughters, Carrie Payne, Marcie Schack, Jake Schack, and Ron Schack Jr.; his grandchildren, Shauntae Crouse, Alicia Williams, Danni Schack, Nick Schack, Matt Schack, Ronald Schack III, Donny Schack; and his great-grandchildren, Abbigail Crouse, Kaylynn Schack, and Brooklynn Schack. Family, friends, and all others whose lives Ron touched are welcome to join at the PILLAGUAMISH COMMUNITY CLUB, Main Clubhouse, 32511 Mountain Loop Hwy, Granite Falls, WA 98252 at 1 pm on Monday, May 25, 2020 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and hang out to honor a real-life hero. Those who wish to remember Ron in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs or to Providence Hospice and Home Care in Everett, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020

