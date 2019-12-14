Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Martini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Ronald Lee Martini, 67, died peacefully at home in the arms of his much-loved wife of 45 years on November 26, 2019, after long years of illness, ending in a courageous battle with cancer. He would want to be remembered as a master elementary educator who dedicated 30 years of his life to teaching young people. He taught in Wyoming, Utah, and finally with the Clark County School District in the Las Vegas Valley, where he taught from 2001 until 2017 at Rose Warren, Charles and Phyllis Frias, Ruthe Deskin, Thomas O'Roarke, and Tom Williams Elementary Schools. You could always find Ron with his infectious laughter, story-telling, and expression of love and caring for all he encountered. He also wished to send warm regards to all his former partners in education. Ron loved both sides of education: being educated and educating. He earned bachelors' degrees in sociology (Western Washington University) and special education (University of Wyoming), a master's degree in elementary education (Utah State University), and an administrative endorsement from the UNLV College of Education. Ron was one of the six Teachers of the Game honored under the UNLV basketball program's partnership with the CCSD under Coach Lon Kruger. Ron is survived by his wife, Mary-Ann; as well as by his younger brother, Rick (Nancy) Martini of Marysville, WA; two aunts, Joyce DeBellis of Springfield, OR, and Jill Delaney of Everett, WA; and by numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Keith; and his brothers, Randy, Rodney, and Robert Martini, all of Everett, WA. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass and reception for Ron on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Newman Center on the campus of UNLV, 4765 Brussels Street, in Las Vegas. There will also be a permanent memorial in his honor at the Newman Center at a later time. Ron requested that those who wish to honor his memory, do so by reading with their children, taking a walk with loved family and friends, and making a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

