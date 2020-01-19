Jan. 17, 1934 - Jan. 15, 2020 Ronald Reid, a lifelong resident of Monroe, WA, died peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; his children: Susan (Doug), Ronald (Randee) and Tony, as well as four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many close friends. Ron is a Veteran who proudly served his country in the US Navy. Upon returning home, he worked at Wolfkill in Monroe and later retired from Snohomish County Road Maintenance and the Monroe Volunteer Fire Dept. At Ron's request, no services will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020