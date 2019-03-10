Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Richard Valentine. View Sign

Ronald Richard Valentine, 74, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 in Lander, Wyoming following lung cancer. He was born August 1, 1944 to Henry and Connie (Cook) Valentine of Morton, WA. He leaves his daughter, Shelly Theresa Valentine; his grandson, Parker Ray Rounds both of Lake Stevens, WA; his mother, Connie and her husband, Bob Makein from Chehalis, WA; his brothers and sisters, Dianne Robison of Emmett, ID, Cheri Valentine of Arvada, CO, Brian Valentine of Seattle, WA, Rick Valentine of Federal Way, WA, and many close cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Grant Valentine, in 1974. Mr. Valentine was raised in Centralia and attended St Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Centralia High School in 1962. Afterward, he enlisted in the Air Force and served nearly a decade decoding languages in the Air Force's Intelligence branch learning many different languages along the way. His basic training was in Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, TX. He was sent to the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey and then went to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX, for further training in cryptologic and intelligence. While there, he met and married Doris Setser and had one child, Shelly Valentine. He was then stationed at Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. He graduated with a degree in Oceanography from Florida Institute of Technology and worked as a specialized contractor for the Navy. He worked and retired from John Fluke Manufacturing Company in Everett as their Quality Control Manager. After retiring from Fluke, Mr. Valentine followed his passion into horsemanship. He competed in Western Pleasure and Trail winning many ribbons and awards. He became a Certified Horse trainer through John Lyons and started his own company, Heart Centered Horsemanship in Victor, MT where he trained many horses and their people until he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Along his journey and struggle with MS he found the courage and strength to be a fierce competitor and became an expert in many interests and hobbies such as hunting and fishing, motocross, horsemanship, photography and target shooting. Along with his horse, Sweetline Fancy, they competed and won many competitions, one of which was the AQHA World Championship in Oklahoma where they earned World Champion in Western Pleasure and Trail in 1998. He was a careful and calculated marksman and enjoyed his time competing with his friends made at Lander Valley Sportsmen's Association and Cholla Gun Club in Yuma, AZ. He truly relished the strong friend-ships he made at his gun clubs. A funeral service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11 am at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis, WA. All are welcome.



Ronald Richard Valentine, 74, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 in Lander, Wyoming following lung cancer. He was born August 1, 1944 to Henry and Connie (Cook) Valentine of Morton, WA. He leaves his daughter, Shelly Theresa Valentine; his grandson, Parker Ray Rounds both of Lake Stevens, WA; his mother, Connie and her husband, Bob Makein from Chehalis, WA; his brothers and sisters, Dianne Robison of Emmett, ID, Cheri Valentine of Arvada, CO, Brian Valentine of Seattle, WA, Rick Valentine of Federal Way, WA, and many close cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Grant Valentine, in 1974. Mr. Valentine was raised in Centralia and attended St Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Centralia High School in 1962. Afterward, he enlisted in the Air Force and served nearly a decade decoding languages in the Air Force's Intelligence branch learning many different languages along the way. His basic training was in Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, TX. He was sent to the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey and then went to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX, for further training in cryptologic and intelligence. While there, he met and married Doris Setser and had one child, Shelly Valentine. He was then stationed at Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. He graduated with a degree in Oceanography from Florida Institute of Technology and worked as a specialized contractor for the Navy. He worked and retired from John Fluke Manufacturing Company in Everett as their Quality Control Manager. After retiring from Fluke, Mr. Valentine followed his passion into horsemanship. He competed in Western Pleasure and Trail winning many ribbons and awards. He became a Certified Horse trainer through John Lyons and started his own company, Heart Centered Horsemanship in Victor, MT where he trained many horses and their people until he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Along his journey and struggle with MS he found the courage and strength to be a fierce competitor and became an expert in many interests and hobbies such as hunting and fishing, motocross, horsemanship, photography and target shooting. Along with his horse, Sweetline Fancy, they competed and won many competitions, one of which was the AQHA World Championship in Oklahoma where they earned World Champion in Western Pleasure and Trail in 1998. He was a careful and calculated marksman and enjoyed his time competing with his friends made at Lander Valley Sportsmen's Association and Cholla Gun Club in Yuma, AZ. He truly relished the strong friend-ships he made at his gun clubs. A funeral service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11 am at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis, WA. All are welcome. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close