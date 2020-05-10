Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family





July 28, 1943 - March 3, 2020 Ron passed away at his home in Twisp, WA. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, M. Joyce Jenkins Long and William S. Barthrop; and his brother, Brian W. Barthrop. He is survived by his son, Ron F. Barthrop of Long Beach, CA; his daughter, Lisa M. (Angel) Delgado; his precious granddaughter, Natalia Lee Delgado of Mill Creek WA; he is also survived by his sister, Victoria A. Weatherford of Mesa, Arizona; and former wife and friend, Janet Hite of Kenmore, WA. Ron was born and raised in the Seattle area. He was a retired business owner and a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He spent the last several years in the Methow Valley with dear friends. Ron will be remembered by his family and friends for his positive spirit and amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. Any remembrance may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store