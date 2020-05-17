Ronald S. Barthrop
July 28, 1943 - March 3, 2020 Ron passed away at his home in the Methow Valley. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, M. Joyce Jenkins Long and William S. Barthrop; and his brother, Brian W. Barthrop. He is survived by his son, Ron F. Barthrop; his daughter, Lisa M. (Angel) Delgado; and his precious granddaughter, Natalia Lee Delgado; he is also survived by his sister, Victoria Weatherford; stepmother, Fran Barthrop; and former wife and friend, Janet Hite. Ron was born and raised in the Seattle area. He was a retired business owner and a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He spent the last several years in the Methow Valley with dear friends. Ron will be remembered by his family and friends for his positive spirit and amazing sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. Any remembrance may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2020.
