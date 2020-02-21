Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Schirman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald H. Schirman Jan. 6, 1938 - Feb. 17, 2020 Ronald (Ron) Schirman of Arlington, WA died February 17, 2020. Ron was born in Everett WA on January 6, 1938. After he graduated from Sultan High School in 1956, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1957 to 1960. Ron had a heart for service, he was a volunteer fire fighter in Monroe, WA where he also resided for 30 years. He then worked for 15 years in the Seattle Fire Department. Ron went on to work for the City of Edmonds as Assistant Chief, and after 12 years, he retired in 1992 as Acting Fire Chief. Ron enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting, and the great outdoors. He and Judy shared a love of local sports, traveling together to Arizona to watch the Mariners at Spring Training for 15 seasons. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith; his two sons: Timothy (Shawntina), Terence (Jennifer); and daughter, Lynda (Billy); grandchildren: Tabitha, Sara, Hannah and Lacy; six great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Al (Kathy); and sister, Marilyn (David). In keeping with Ron's wishes, there will be no public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Monroe Fire Department.



