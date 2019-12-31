Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Singleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Lee Singleton Feb. 3, 1953 - Dec. 18, 2019 Ronald Lee Singleton was born February 3, 1953 in Seattle, WA. He passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a courageous struggle with multiple health ailments. Ron leaves behind his two daughters, Rhonda Graham and Anna Groves; as well as his beloved mother, Etta Singleton; his brother, Tom Battles; his sister, Linda Battles; his eight grandchildren; his favorite niece, Tracy Battles, who he helped to raise; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Singleton; and the mother of his children, Glenda Norton. Ron moved from Seattle to Kodiak, AK and attended school at Kodiak High, where he excelled in track and basketball. He loved playing sports and continued in his love of basketball by coaching kids at the community center in Kodiak for years. He coached his grandchildren and never missed his local grandkids games and practices. He was blessed by his eight grandkids and he loved them very much. Ron loved getting outdoors, whether it was camping under the stars in Alaska, or taking a stroll in downtown Seattle. He liked adventure. Ron was generous with everything he had: his resources, his time, and his outgoing personality. He never met a stranger, and he went out of his way to help anyone who was in need. He was like a father to everyone who needed it, within his own family and beyond. Rest in peace, Ronnie. You will be missed.



