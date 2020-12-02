Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara McNurlen; his daughter, Nikki McNurlen, and her husband, Gregory Burrill; his son, David McNurlen, his wife, Katrina McNeal, and their son, Brayden; and his brother, Larry Sigman, his wife, Lynda Sigman, and their son, Jeff Sigman.

Ron loved all aspects of design. He wanted to be an architect from the age of ten - a dream he fulfilled with passion and panache. He was an influential figure in Pacific Northwest residential architecture for 50 years. When he passed there were still plans on his drafting table and messages from people hoping he would design their dream home.

He loved classic cars and just about any convertible made him giddy to drive, especially in autumn with the top down and the heater cranked up. Ron's keen observations and dry wit kept all who met him engaged. He had the kindest eyes, gave the best hugs, and we will miss him more than words can express.

September 21, 1945 - November 8, 2020