Feb. 28, 1950 - Sept. 3, 2019 Ronald Wayne Bevins, born February 28, 1950 in Cheyenne, WY and passed peacefully at home with family after battling cancer for 13 months. After graduating from Boise High School in 1969, Ron entered the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. When he came home he created several start-up businesses before going to work as a supervisor for Holyoke Construction. He met his wife, Betty remodeling the Everett Sears store in 1993. They married on March 18, 1994 (he loved telling people it was one stop shopping). In 1995, Ron built a cabin by Fish Lake. All his life his greatest joy was fishing out of his many boats. He also built his home in Snohomish, WA. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Betty; stepchildren, Mark Holmes (wife, Dusty Marcell) and Tami Morse (husband, Paul); brother, Dan Bevins (wife, Judi); grandchildren, Emmie Marcell and Ruby Holmes. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, WA. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the MS Society or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Please sign the guestbook at purdykerr.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019