Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalyn Margaretich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalyn (Tremel) Margaretich A life well lived... Rose (102), passed away peacefully in Everett, WA, on March 28, 2019, just twelve days short of her 103rd birthday. She was born at her family's Everett home on April 9, 1916 to Joseph and Anna Tremel. Rose was the third oldest of five daughters. She attended Jackson Elementary School and graduated from Everett High School in 1934. Her shingle covered Nesika yearbook stated "Rosalyn is the life of the party". Rose met the love of her life, Johnnie Margaretich, while picking berries at a berry farm. After a four year courtship they were married on August 28, 1935 at the Tremel home. They were married 55 years, until Johnnie's death in 1990. Rose gave birth to identical twin girls, Jonette and Janice, in 1937. Once, while out for a walk, the Everett Herald snapped a photo of the twins in their carriage. The caption read "Double Trouble, Double Joy". She worked at Everett Shipyard, later known as Soundview Pulp, Scott Paper and Kimberly Clark, retiring as Executive Secretary to the President of the Everett Mill. Rose served her country in the Seabee Naval Reserve retiring in 1968 with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1958 she was crowned Seabee Queen and rode in the 4th of July Parade. After retirement from Kimberly Clark, Rose traveled the world extensively with her husband, friends and family. She loved cooking the bounty from Johnnie's garden, volunteering at St. Mary Magdalen School's office, and spending time with her large and loving family. Her keys to long life included homemade soup, blackberry cobbler, long walks, an incredible sense of humor, and unconditional love. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Johnnie, as well as her sisters, Doris Wynne, Barbara Anderson, Irene Belt and Josephine Tennison. She is survived by daughters Jonette Ryan (Mike), Janice White, seven grandchildren: Wendy, Cathy, Jenny, Allan Jr., Rosann, Colleen, and Kelly, as well as 14 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Paradise Island Adult Family Home for Rose's comfort and care. A funeral mass will be held to honor Rose on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Everett, 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will be on May 13, 2019, 9 a.m. at Cypress Lawn in Everett, WA.



Rosalyn (Tremel) Margaretich A life well lived... Rose (102), passed away peacefully in Everett, WA, on March 28, 2019, just twelve days short of her 103rd birthday. She was born at her family's Everett home on April 9, 1916 to Joseph and Anna Tremel. Rose was the third oldest of five daughters. She attended Jackson Elementary School and graduated from Everett High School in 1934. Her shingle covered Nesika yearbook stated "Rosalyn is the life of the party". Rose met the love of her life, Johnnie Margaretich, while picking berries at a berry farm. After a four year courtship they were married on August 28, 1935 at the Tremel home. They were married 55 years, until Johnnie's death in 1990. Rose gave birth to identical twin girls, Jonette and Janice, in 1937. Once, while out for a walk, the Everett Herald snapped a photo of the twins in their carriage. The caption read "Double Trouble, Double Joy". She worked at Everett Shipyard, later known as Soundview Pulp, Scott Paper and Kimberly Clark, retiring as Executive Secretary to the President of the Everett Mill. Rose served her country in the Seabee Naval Reserve retiring in 1968 with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1958 she was crowned Seabee Queen and rode in the 4th of July Parade. After retirement from Kimberly Clark, Rose traveled the world extensively with her husband, friends and family. She loved cooking the bounty from Johnnie's garden, volunteering at St. Mary Magdalen School's office, and spending time with her large and loving family. Her keys to long life included homemade soup, blackberry cobbler, long walks, an incredible sense of humor, and unconditional love. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Johnnie, as well as her sisters, Doris Wynne, Barbara Anderson, Irene Belt and Josephine Tennison. She is survived by daughters Jonette Ryan (Mike), Janice White, seven grandchildren: Wendy, Cathy, Jenny, Allan Jr., Rosann, Colleen, and Kelly, as well as 14 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Paradise Island Adult Family Home for Rose's comfort and care. A funeral mass will be held to honor Rose on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Everett, 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will be on May 13, 2019, 9 a.m. at Cypress Lawn in Everett, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close