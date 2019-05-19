Rose Lilly (Servine) Steele, 77, of Halfway, OR passed away at Providence Hospital, Everett, WA, May 1, 2019. Rose was born in Eureka, NV, to Leo and Virginia Servine. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1959, and married Clayton (Buck) Steele in 1961. The couple later moved from Lake Stevens, WA to Halfway, OR, with their children, Julie, Brett and Lisa. Rose was always cheerful, caring and helpful to others. She had a quiet, delightful sense of humor. Rose dearly loved her home, family, favorite cat, Earl Gray; and her garden which flourished with flowers and good things to eat. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and especially enjoyed sharing the good news of God's Kingdom with friends and neighbors in their small community. Survivors include her daughters, Julie and Lisa; grandchildren, Aaron and Brynne; siblings, David, Esther and Sharon; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Memorial services 3:00 p.m., May 25, 2019, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Cornucopia Highway, Halfway, OR.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019