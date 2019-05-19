Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Lilly (Servine) Steele. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Lilly (Servine) Steele, 77, of Halfway, OR passed away at Providence Hospital, Everett, WA, May 1, 2019. Rose was born in Eureka, NV, to Leo and Virginia Servine. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1959, and married Clayton (Buck) Steele in 1961. The couple later moved from Lake Stevens, WA to Halfway, OR, with their children, Julie, Brett and Lisa. Rose was always cheerful, caring and helpful to others. She had a quiet, delightful sense of humor. Rose dearly loved her home, family, favorite cat, Earl Gray; and her garden which flourished with flowers and good things to eat. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and especially enjoyed sharing the good news of God's Kingdom with friends and neighbors in their small community. Survivors include her daughters, Julie and Lisa; grandchildren, Aaron and Brynne; siblings, David, Esther and Sharon; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Memorial services 3:00 p.m., May 25, 2019, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Cornucopia Highway, Halfway, OR.



Rose Lilly (Servine) Steele, 77, of Halfway, OR passed away at Providence Hospital, Everett, WA, May 1, 2019. Rose was born in Eureka, NV, to Leo and Virginia Servine. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1959, and married Clayton (Buck) Steele in 1961. The couple later moved from Lake Stevens, WA to Halfway, OR, with their children, Julie, Brett and Lisa. Rose was always cheerful, caring and helpful to others. She had a quiet, delightful sense of humor. Rose dearly loved her home, family, favorite cat, Earl Gray; and her garden which flourished with flowers and good things to eat. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and especially enjoyed sharing the good news of God's Kingdom with friends and neighbors in their small community. Survivors include her daughters, Julie and Lisa; grandchildren, Aaron and Brynne; siblings, David, Esther and Sharon; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Memorial services 3:00 p.m., May 25, 2019, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Cornucopia Highway, Halfway, OR. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close