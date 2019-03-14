Rose Pauline Klinck Rose Klinck, 85, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. A Rosary Service, Funeral Mass, and reception will be held at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mountlake Terrace, WA, on Wednesday March 20, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by an Internment Service at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Please see remembrances at: www.bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 14, 2019