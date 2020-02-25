Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Sicade. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Sicade April 25, 1940 - February 21, 2020 Rose was born April 25, 1940 in Poulsbo, WA to Marvin and Susie Napoleon Sr. She resided in Poulsbo, Tacoma, and Tulalip, WA. She was a independent, hard-working woman. She picked fruits and vegetables in the fields in the early days of her life, she also enjoyed working at the Puyallup Fair, and she was a partner of a Christmas Tree Farm and worked at Pyrodine Firework warehouse. She was one of the first employees at the Tulalip Bingo when it opened. She later retired from the the Puyallup Casino in the early 2000's. She moved home to Tulalip permanently shortly after. She was a loving, caring, giving mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin and friend. She loved going thrift shopping, yard sales, also loved to travel with the Tulalip Seniors Center to the Elders luncheons, AMD going to Bingo. She enjoyed spending time, and making memories with her family and friends. She leaves behind son, Fredrick Sicade Sr.; daughter she did bear but raised, Roseann Reeves; puppy, Napoleon; nieces: Tara Parks, Leanndra Napoleon; nephew, Joseph Napoleon; 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. She enters into heaven with parents Marvin and Susie Napoleon; children: Stanton Sicade Sr., Susan Jones; brothers: Ron, Don, Terry, Marvin Jr., Sam, and Henry Napoleon; sister, Ruthanne; numerous aunties, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held on February 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Interfaith services will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





