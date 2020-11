Rosemary passed suddenly following a recent diagnosis of Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Strong willed, she went thru life touching the hearts of many.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her first husband Bill, and brother Johnny (November 1, 2017).

She is survived by her sisters, brother, numerous nieces and nephews, her husband Scott, and Jerry, a constant in her life.

As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service.

July 3, 1955 - November 2, 2020