Rosemary Cameron (Stallings) (1947-2020) was a lifelong resident of Everett, WA. She graduated from Everett High in 1965, and Pacific Lutheran University in 1969. She loved telling about studying at the University of Oslo, Norway, and about school band tours. She retired from GTE, joined the Lions Club, and the quilting club at Faith Lutheran Church. She conquered breast cancer. She loved art, crafts, flower arranging, and finally drawing. She made the world warmer, safer, and friendlier. She loved cats and dogs, visiting Victoria, BC, and baking for friends and family. She is preceded in death by fiancé Bud Alkire. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth, grandson Alexander, brother David, niece Laura, nephew Peter, and many loving friends.

August 10, 1947 - November 9, 2020