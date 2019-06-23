Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosita M. Fraley O'Hara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosita Maria Fraley O'Hara Rosita M. Fraley O'Hara, known as Rose, passed away on June 7, 2019, one day shy of her 89th birthday. Rose owned the Alderwood Printery in Lynnwood, WA, until her retirement to Guemes Island, WA, where she lived for 30 years. Rose supported a number of national and local charities with donations and service. She enjoyed playing all forms of card and board games, and hours with her quilting and puzzle clubs. All who knew her recognized her straight forward "tell it like it is" approach, tenacity, wit and undying love and caring for them. Rose is survived by her four children, daughters: Debbie (Wayne Pladsen), Becky Fraley, sons: Don (Kayleen) and Joe Fraley; ten grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren all of whom she loved and cherished dearly. Rose was preceded in death by her dear husband, John O'Hara; her brothers: John and Fred, and sisters: Marian and Angie. Rose's Funeral Service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11:45am at Guemes Community Church with interment following in Guemes Cemetery. A reception with food and drink will follow at Rose's beach house (Guemes Island) where family and friends can continue celebrating and toasting Rose's life. To share memories of Rose please sign the online guestbook at:



Rosita Maria Fraley O'Hara Rosita M. Fraley O'Hara, known as Rose, passed away on June 7, 2019, one day shy of her 89th birthday. Rose owned the Alderwood Printery in Lynnwood, WA, until her retirement to Guemes Island, WA, where she lived for 30 years. Rose supported a number of national and local charities with donations and service. She enjoyed playing all forms of card and board games, and hours with her quilting and puzzle clubs. All who knew her recognized her straight forward "tell it like it is" approach, tenacity, wit and undying love and caring for them. Rose is survived by her four children, daughters: Debbie (Wayne Pladsen), Becky Fraley, sons: Don (Kayleen) and Joe Fraley; ten grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren all of whom she loved and cherished dearly. Rose was preceded in death by her dear husband, John O'Hara; her brothers: John and Fred, and sisters: Marian and Angie. Rose's Funeral Service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11:45am at Guemes Community Church with interment following in Guemes Cemetery. A reception with food and drink will follow at Rose's beach house (Guemes Island) where family and friends can continue celebrating and toasting Rose's life. To share memories of Rose please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close