Ross George McLoughlin Ross George McLoughlin a.k.a Grandpa Gloughlin, born November 25, 1957 in Reno, NV; passed quietly at home February 17, 2019 into the grace of God and the welcoming embrace of those whom proceeded him into the light, including his grandparents, uncle's, aunt's and cousin's, as well as his father, Ralph Hillbourn McLoughlin, his brother, Alan McLoughlin, and most recently, his mother, Jill Cahoon (Cecil Cahoon). Ross is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Cook (Aaron), grandson, Carson Cook; brothers, Ralph, John (a.k.a. Jack), Mark (Kari), Brian (Josette), Glenn (Danai) and his many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved unconditionally. A career Journeyman Electrician, Ross McLoughlin lit his own path through life. A self-proclaimed Explorer, Ross's loved to travel with friends and family and was fortunate to travel on many trips to Loreto, Mexico where he fell in love with the culture and beauty. In 2006, a severe illness almost took Ross from us and that changed him forever and introduced us to the coverall's and doo-rags, symbol's of Ross's strength and his desire to live life his way. Diagnosed with Lung Cancer in September 2018, Ross continued his travels; however, he always took the time to share an orange with Carson. That was who he was, Grandpa Gloughlin, a.k.a. Ross George McLoughlin. A Rememberance Memorial will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Audio Tint Force, 5919 195th St. NE, Arlington, WA 98292.



