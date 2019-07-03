December 24, 1929-June 19, 2019 Ross H. Noe passed away at his home at the age of 89. He was born and raised in Everett, WA and was a 1948 graduate of Everett High School. He was an Air Force Veteran, and a 30-year employee/retiree of the PUD. Ross' love, quiet sense of humor and his generosity to many causes will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son, Ward (Cindy) Eaton; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan; nieces, nephews, and friends. Ross was predeceased by his wife, Mary, of almost 41 years; son, Mark; brother, Paul; and sister, Nancy. A special thanks to Kathy Olson for all her love and support. Services have been held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 3, 2019