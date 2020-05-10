Ross James Van Duser was born July 6, 1933, and passed April 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. He was born in Rochester New York to John and Margaret Van Duser. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during which time he served in the Vietnam War, participated in the Bering Sea patrol, and finally retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He pursued a second career as a Machinist with Boeing before eventually retiring to Arizona. He was a proud Mason, Moose, and Elk. His hobbies were league bowling, RV'ing, and dancing with his wife, Earline, and many friends throughout the years. Ross is survived by his wife of 65 years, Earline Van Duser; four children and their spouses, John (Ilona), Stacy (Jim), Trudy (Michael), and Keith; and his brother, Tom, of Loveland, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack. Because of the ongoing coronavirus, a celebration of his life will be held later this summer. In remembrance you can choose to make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name. See you later, alligator!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.