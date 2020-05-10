Ross James VanDuser
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross James Van Duser was born July 6, 1933, and passed April 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. He was born in Rochester New York to John and Margaret Van Duser. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during which time he served in the Vietnam War, participated in the Bering Sea patrol, and finally retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He pursued a second career as a Machinist with Boeing before eventually retiring to Arizona. He was a proud Mason, Moose, and Elk. His hobbies were league bowling, RV'ing, and dancing with his wife, Earline, and many friends throughout the years. Ross is survived by his wife of 65 years, Earline Van Duser; four children and their spouses, John (Ilona), Stacy (Jim), Trudy (Michael), and Keith; and his brother, Tom, of Loveland, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack. Because of the ongoing coronavirus, a celebration of his life will be held later this summer. In remembrance you can choose to make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name. See you later, alligator!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
4252522244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved