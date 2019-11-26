Ross Walters (1927 - 2019)
  • "Love you Dad!"
    - Kim Francis
  • "Love to my cousins. Thinking of you and Ross's smiling..."
    - Kristi Kouyian
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA
98203
(425)-252-2244
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
The Evergreen Cemetary
Nov. 12, 1927 - Nov 17, 2019 Ross Walters passed away Nov. 17, 2019. He was born in Everett, Washington to Christine and Oscar Walters in 1927. Ross is survived by his wife, Mary Walters; his son and daughter in law, Brad and Donna Walters, Covington, Wa; his daughter, Kim Francis, Renton, Wa; grandchildren, Adam and Heather Walters, Covington, Wa; and Lili Carlson, Seattle, Wa. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy, December 1947. Ross graduated from Everett High School, Everett Community College and also attended the University of Washington. Services will be at The Evergreen Cemetary on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 26, 2019
