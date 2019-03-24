Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roxanne Atchison. View Sign

(Dale) Roxanne was born April 24, 1951 and passed away in Phoenix, AZ, November 20, 2018. She grew up in Marysville, WA, and moved to Renton, WA, in 1979. She also lived for some time in Gulfport, MS; Indio, CA; and Mill Creek, WA. About five years ago she settled in Phoenix. In her youth she loved dancing, softball and roller skating. Skating was a passion she also shared with her mother and longtime friend, Dianne Groves. Her love and talent for skating inspired the owners of the Marysville Skate Inn, Charlotte and Fred Groves, to form the first Marysville Skating Club and go beyond lessons into proficiency testing and competition. Roxanne did well competing on a state, regional and national level. Later in life she enjoyed her horses, dogs, gardening, boating, and family. She is survived by her son, Rodney Harrison; daughter, Lisa Mayo; grandsons, Palmer and Maguire Harrison; sister, Cheryl Dale Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Beverly Dale of Marysville. Roxanne had a big beautiful smile as well as a kind and generous heart. Gone but never forgotten, we will always miss her. A Celebration of Life will be held April 28, 2019 at 3pm at the Jennings Park Barn in Marysville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: City of Parks & Recreation, Jennings Park Fund, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville, WA 98270. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019

