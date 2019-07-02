Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roxy Jane Scott Jellison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roxy Jane Scott Jellison, 73, of Republic, went home to the Lord June 24, 2019 peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, best friend, and soulmate with her children and granddaughter by her side. Roxy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jan; daughters, Angela (Steven), Lynnette, Kristi; son, Jan; six, grandchildren; and six, great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Edna Scott; sister, Helen Roark; grandson, David; and daughter in law, Leslie. Roxy enjoyed a full and beautiful life with her husband raising a vibrant and spirited family. Some of her greatest joys were the many adventures experienced and lived out to the fullest. Many of her happiest moments were spent making special memories with those she loved, leaving each with a heart full of love to last a lifetime. Roxy will be truly missed. Memorial and remembrance service will be held September 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Republic, WA at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #68. In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting that a donation of any amount be made to Hospice of Spokane in the name of Roxy Jellison. Online: www.hospiceofspokane.org or by mail, P.O.Box 2215 Spokane, WA 99210 Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

