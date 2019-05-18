Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy A. McCutchen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Allen McCutchen Roy McCutchen, AKA The Buzzard, born November 18, 1949, passed away the evening of May 8, 2019. He walked into the hospital full of life for heart surgery. Many people would tell you he didn't make it because his heart was just too big. Roy dedicated his life to his family, his passion for rusty old cars, and the people around him. His love and generosity touched countless hearts, his reach was more extensive than anyone realized. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his children Allen, Wryly, Ariel, and Kerry; his father, Robert, and his siblings, Pat and Tom. A Remembrance will be held at 2 pm June 8, 2019 at 110 50th St SW, Everett, WA 98203 with an all day Car show and Actives in his name between 9am and 5pm on the same day and same location.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 18, 2019

