Roy W. Bauska was born September 16, 1944, in Kalispell, MT, to Lester and Camilla (Metcalf) Bauska. He died on November 8, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Seattle. About five years ago, he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. He was able to live an active life, until a few weeks ago, when the cancer pain took him to the VA Hospital. He was confirmed with COVID-19, and spent two weeks in ICU until his death on November 8

Roy grew up in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead County High School. He worked various jobs in town, then moved to Seattle and worked briefly at Boeing. After being in the National Guard Reserves, he joined the Army. He was a proud veteran with 26 years of service. Duty assignments took him to Texas and Germany, where he spent 16 years. While there, he became an ardent volkswalker, and walked all over Europe, visiting 8 countries. After retiring from the military in 1990, he worked various jobs in the Edmonds and Seattle area. He became an active member of four walking clubs: his "home" club, Sound Steppers, Surrey Trekkers (Canada), Daffodil Valley Volkssport Association (Puyallup, WA), and Capitol Volkssporting Club (Olympia, WA). He enjoyed the challenges presented, both in distance and number of walks. He completed sanctioned walks in 46 states, and walked a distance of twice around the globe. He especially valued the friendships with fellow walkers that he developed over the years.

Roy was a very sociable man, who enjoyed time with friends, playing pool, darts and cribbage. He followed all the major professional sports teams, was a great Seahawk fan, had an extensive record collection including many genres from County Western to light classical. He was second to none in Trivial Pursuit, especially the sports category. Over the years he was in Germany, he accumulated a large collection of German beer steins. He collected anything "bison" related, such as pictures and statues.

One of his favorite pastimes at Christmas was to play Santa Claus at his walking clubs' parties, and at O'Houlie's Pub. He would write cards to 300+ of his friends and acquaintances and distribute them. For many years he would also prepare Christmas gift sacks for each person.

Roy is survived by his sister, Leslie Millspaugh, brothers Jack and Greg, son John, grandsons Jonathan and Josh, and great-grandchildren Kilah and Tyler.

September 16, 1944 - November 8, 2020