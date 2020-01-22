Roy (Bud) L. Compton March 30, 1925 - Dec. 18, 2019 Roy (Bud) L. Compton died at home in Marysville, WA, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was 94. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. Military Honors will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The address is: 18600 SE 240th St., Covington (Kent), WA 98042. A reception will be at Tahoma Hall, 23806 190th Ave SE, Suite 103, Kent, WA 98042 following the honors ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery. Directions at: tahomahall.com. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend [email protected]
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 22, 2020