Roy F. Potter Dec. 3, 1919 - Dec. 12, 2019 Roy Potter left this world after an eventful 100 years of life. He was a devoted husband, father and scientist. He had lived his years on this earth with purpose, work, and distinction. From July 1942 to November 1945 he served his country in the US Army Infantry as a battalion operations NCO. In 1943, before shipping overseas, he married his UW sweetheart, Helen Muir, with whom he had two sons, Matt (Kristen) and Andy (Julia). Helen died in February 1981, and Roy married Ingeborg Paulus in January 1983. He had two happy marriages. His sons, their wives and grandson, Cedar, and wife, Inge survive him. After returning to Seattle from his Army service, Roy returned to UW to change course from Arts to Science. He had worked since he was a child, and now worked his way through university. He graduated in Physics in 1949 and served as a general physicist conducting research in solid state physics and mass spectrometry at the Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC. As Acting Head at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Corona, CA, he continued his research until 1964 and then from 1964 to 1970 as Division Chief. He invented new research techniques and organized Infrared Physics and NATO standard procedures for evaluating Infrared detectors. At the University of Rhode Island, he studied electronic materials resulting in a Ph.D. in physics in 1972. In 1970 Roy's Division was transferred to NELC in San Diego, CA. After having served in London, England with NATO responsibilities, he returned to San Diego to resume his career as Head of the Electronic Materials Sciences Division. While he was in England, his Division was drastically reshaped, whereupon Roy resigned as a Civil Servant, and took up a new career as a Scientific Consultant, first for NATO and then for SPIE in Bellingham, WA,to where he moved from South Dakota. This new career entailed organizing scientific meetings in optical physics. Roy's main responsibility was to enlist scientists for meetings in optical physics which entailed travelling to major parts of the world. Roy resigned from this career in about 2005. Roy was a Fellow and member of various physics Societies. He also invented a number of scientific patents. He also had numerous publications to his name. In short, Roy was an outstanding physicist and was regarded highly by his colleagues for his abilities. In his leisure time, Roy was physically active as a world traveler, runner, walker, hiker, boater and swimmer well into his late 90's, until his legs gave out in 2017. Roy liked to tell a good story, especially on his wife, Inge. Roy was cremated and his ashes returned to his wife for disposal according to Roy's instructions. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you may support an Environmental Organization. Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 20, 2019

