Royce Carlson Royce "Corky" Carlson, age 76, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away November 2, 2019 in an Everett hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the family home on Sam Street in Monroe, Washington on November 14, 1942, to Vera and Roy Carlson. He joined his brother, Jerry and sister, Sharon. About four years later his brother, Bruce, was born. His children, Lisa (Kevin) Olander, Ty (Sally) Carlson and Tera (Jeff) McEwen were truly a blessing as a family. Corky was a special grandpa and loved his grandchildren immensely: Brandon (Rita) and Amber Olander, Connor and Morgan McEwen and Anna and Sierra Carlson. They liveed close by and it made Corky's heart warm to watch each one grow up. Corky attended school in Monroe for grades K-4. In 1953, he moved from Monroe to Stanwood and was enrolled in the fifth grade class. On Valentine's Day that year, he gave Sharon a box of chocolates and that started it all. They dated through their school years and were married in 1963. Corky reflected back on his years at Twin City High as a great time, graduating with the class of 1961. During the 1960-1961 school year, Corky was elected student body president as well as class president. The Roy N. Carlson trucking business was purchased in 1959. On November 16, 2019, the business celebrated 60 years of hauling various food products. Corky was a part of this from the beginning to the present time. The three brothers, Corky, Bruce and Jerry worked together to keep the business rolling. In 1999, after Jerry (Anita) retired, Corky and Bruce continued to grow the business into what it is today. From 1964 through 1979, Corky and Sharon owned and operated a dairy farm in Arlington. The children were taught to never be ashamed of putting in a hard day's work. After selling the cows, he then returned full time to the trucking business. Through the years, Corky and Sharon enjoyed wonderful vacations visiting various parts of the world. Many trips were shared cruising with Bruce and his wife, Doris. Annual family trips over the years to Seaside, Oregon; Bridge Lake, British Columbia; fishing trips to Nootka Sound and winter trips to Plain, Washington, created wonderful memories. Corky surprised the entire family with an all inclusive trip to the Ice Hotel in Sweden and Iceland. Time to relax was often spent at the Camano Island beach house on the site of Sharon's childhood homestead at the former Madrona Beach Resort. The family enjoyed shrimping, crabbing, playing shuffleboard and cribbage. Holidays were a special time to gather together with family. Sharon's brothers, Bob Sandberg and Doug Sandberg were always reminiscing of life growing up on the island and times past. Corky is in our hearts and will be truly missed. He was loved. At Corky's request there will not be a public service.



