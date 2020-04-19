Royce Edward Harris April 12, 1950 - March 30, 2020 Royce Edward Harris was taken from us by Covid-19 on March 30, 2020. Royce was born in Seattle on April 12, 1950. He enlisted in the Army in 1968 at the age of 18. He served two tours in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1971, earning two Purple Heart medals. He has been proudly sober since 1989, and enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and most of all bowling. He married his second wife, Fay, in 2011, gaining six stepchildren. He had a large family who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernie; stepdaughter, Alyssa. His wife (Fay) passed only hours before him. He is survived by his sisters, Darlene, Lou; brother, Bill; brother-in-law, Harold; daughters, Genine, Kendra; stepsons, Jason, Todd, Chester, Nathan, Keith; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020