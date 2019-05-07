Service Information Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park 1825 E. College Way Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360)-424-1154 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby "Elaine" Carlson Elaine (Mom) passed away at home surrounded by her loving children, after an extended illness. Mom was born January 13, 1937 in Argura, Jackson County, North Carolina to Robert and Lonnie Harris. She had fond memories of her childhood in North Carolina and was proud of her "Tar Heel" heritage. At a young age, Mom lost her parents and was grateful for the families that cared for her afterwards. She graduated from La Conner High School in 1955, where she met the love of her life, Ivan Carlson, Sr. They were married August 12, 1955, as newlyweds, they welcomed her 15-year old brother, Jimmy into their home where he lived throughout high school. She worked on local farms as well as commercial fishing, both locally and in Alaska. In the late 1970s, she started her career at Sears where she worked for 25 years. Mom enjoyed gardening, road trips, and gold prospecting with Dad. She also enjoyed following the stock market closely. As described by her children and grandchildren, she was the"heart and soul of the family, who was wise, loving, comforting, dedicated, patient, and a compassionate Mama bear". We all truly treasure these qualities in her. The colossal family gatherings were just one example of the value of family, instilled in us by both mom and dad. Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Carlson Sr.; parents, Robert and Lonnie Harris; father and mother-in-law, Bert and Sarah Carlson; sister, Bernice (Glen) Greenough, brother, James Harris, sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Joel Palm, and grandson, Billy Elder. Mom is survived by her seven children: Rhonda (David) Cookson, Teresa Carlson, Ivan Jr. (Tereasa) Carlson, Suzanne Lowry, John (Terri) Carlson, Sandra (Dave) McCormick, Barbara (Bob) Crawford; her sisters, Geneva Lineberry, Leslie Corwin, Margie Nelson, Sharon Strange , James Bruemmer, and John Bruemmer; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 am, May 10, 2-19 at Faith Baptist Church, 800 E. Rio Vista Ave, Burlington, WA 98233. Graveside services and reception will follow at Hawthorne Memorial Park, 1825 E College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Memorials may be made to the . Please share your thoughts of Elaine and sign the online guest register at



