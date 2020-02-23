Ruby Virginia (Ginger) Stevens Sept. 6, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2019 Ginger was born on September 6, 1946 to Sam and Elma Corley, and passed away on December 16, 2019, at her home in Santa Rosa, CA. She attended Marysville High School during her senior year, graduating in 1964. Ginger later attended Everett Community College where she met Richard Stevens, marrying in 1966. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest son, Ricky; and brother, Alan Corley. She is survived by her husband; daughters: Rebecca, Raelyra, Ronnie; son, Robert; grandchildren, great-grandchild; and brothers: Lonny and Randy Corley. Ginger was very loving, and always had an amazing outlook on life. She will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her. Services to be determined.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020