Rudolf Schaffner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rudolf's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudi Schaffner unexpectedly passed away on June 10, 2020 at age 74. He married the love of his life, Louise, in 1969 and they had two children together. He will always be remembered as a loving, caring, supportive and positive husband, father, Opa, uncle, and brother. Rudi is survived by his wife of 51 years, Louise; his daughter Marie Schaffner (Steve Becvar), his grandchildren Harkin and Wilder; and his brother Edmond. He is preceded in death by his son, "Little" Rudi; his mother, Marie; father, Karl; and brother, Karl. For additional information please go to Gilbertsonfh.com October 30, 1945 - June 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 15, 2020
We miss you, we love you.
Andrea Gerl
Family
June 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrea Gerl
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved