Rudi Schaffner unexpectedly passed away on June 10, 2020 at age 74. He married the love of his life, Louise, in 1969 and they had two children together. He will always be remembered as a loving, caring, supportive and positive husband, father, Opa, uncle, and brother. Rudi is survived by his wife of 51 years, Louise; his daughter Marie Schaffner (Steve Becvar), his grandchildren Harkin and Wilder; and his brother Edmond. He is preceded in death by his son, "Little" Rudi; his mother, Marie; father, Karl; and brother, Karl. For additional information please go to Gilbertsonfh.com October 30, 1945 - June 10, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 16, 2020.