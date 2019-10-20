Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolf V. Mueller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Rudi) of Camano Island WA Rudi Mueller, 86, died of a heart attack on September 25, 2019 on Camano Island, WA. He was born in Tyrol, Austria, in 1933. Sponsored by friends from Seattle, he immigrated to the U.S. at age 23 in 1956, served in the U.S. Army, later settling in Everett. He earned his law degree from University of Washington and started what would become a 54-year law practice. He married Roberta (Bobbie) Olson and they have three children: Victor, Sabina and Mark. The family moved to Camano Island in 1970. Rudi greatly valued his law license and was still updating his legal education until a few weeks before his death. He will be missed by his family and friends and they will remember him as smiling, loyal, compassionate, worried, fun, volatile, informed and interested in world affairs, sometimes irascible, kind, serious, gentlemanly, helpful, always striving, always hopeful. Rudi was the youngest child in a large family, all of whom have passed on. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; son, Victor; daughter, Sabina; and son, Mark; nephews and nieces: Sabine, Johannes, Sybille, Sigrid, Michael, James, Ulrike, Victor; great nephews and nieces: Julia, Moritz, Michaele, Tracy, Samantha, Erica, Christina, Sebastian; and great great nephews and nieces: Vance, Dylan, Makenzie, Hailey, Ariel, Tara, Gabrielle, Addisyn, Clara and Elijah and the family's former AFS exchange students, Kathi of Germany and Riikka of Finland. His nephew Markus is deceased. The family would like to thank all the good doctors and staff who cared for him over years and at his last illnesses at Providence Hospital Everett and Everett Clinic. We are so fortunate for their kindnesses, efforts and dedication. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island WA. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA, at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Rudi's name, please consider Seattle Children's Hospital (



