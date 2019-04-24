Russell Eugene Browning Father, Brother, Son, Uncle, Friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by Loved Ones on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born May 28, 1956 to Russell and Dolores Browning. He leaves behind four children, Kellie Clement, Shelby Browning, Russell Rogers and Shaun Heys; eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He has six sisters, Kathleen Fuches, Cheryl Darrow, Loretta Day, Dolores Bernaix, Roberta Fuller and Cammille Mathews. He also leaves many nieces, and nephews who love him. His family was everything to him and he will be deeply, truly missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019