Russell was born to David and Rebecca Raines on September 17, 1997, in Arlington, WA. He was one of five siblings, and the middle son.

Russell grew up on acreage, loving animals, big bonfires, motorcycles, Ford trucks, his brothers and sisters, and the country life. He enjoyed listening to country music, especially modern country, and also enjoyed classic rock. His favorites were Jason Aldean and Luke Combs. He attended Arlington High School where he participated proudly in the ROTC program. Some of his most cherished moments were mudding and camping with his good friends in Darrington, WA.

Russell was loved by his classmates and made many friends during his time at Arlington High, as well as afterward. Russell had dimples and an infectious smile and typically sported a hat and flannel. He loved American-made trucks, Liberty, and all things American.

As a young adult, he worked at Cascade Coffee, in the commercial coffee roasting process, where he excelled. After that, he secured a managerial position at Volunteers of America when the organization needed a manager for its new distribution center. At VOA, he was known for having a passion for helping others, especially with the process of distributing food to food banks and churches.

Russell is survived by his parents, David and Rebecca Raines, his siblings Jason (Wendy), Brooke (Nate), Nicole (Anthony), and Carson (Tessa) his grandmother, Dorothy "Pat" Raines; numerous aunts and uncles, and many, many friends who loved him dearly.

Russell left the world suddenly on October 15, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held at future date. A private family gathering will be held at the Arlington Cemetery, where Russell will be laid to rest. Donations can be made to the Everett branch of Volunteers of America, 2802 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201.

September 17, 1997 - October 15, 2020