Nov. 10,1932 - Sept. 29, 2019 Russell (Russ) Hardman born November 10, 1932 in Sugarbush Township, MN, to William Hardman and Leona Klatt, passed peacefully September 29, 2019 at age 86 in Lynnwood, WA. He moved to Seattle in 1944 with his family including his twin, Leonard, older brother, William Jr, and sisters, Corrine and Darlene. They lived in the Central area where Russ and Len attended Garfield High School until the brothers enlisted in the Navy in 1949. They served during the Korean War. Russ boxed and played on his ship's baseball team. Upon discharge in 1953 Russ attended Edison to complete his high school education and went on to gain certification in welding. He then resided in Lynnwood where he lived until his death. He worked as a machinist at the American Can Company in Seattle where he met his lifelong best friend, Wendell Wyrick. When the company closed, Russ went to work for Boeing at Paine Field as a millwright until he retired at 62. After retirement he devoted his time to raising llamas and was able to travel. He had spent time in Japan and Korea as well as England. Now his travels took him from Bora Bora to Austin, from Harrison Hot Springs to Baton Rouge, from Cozumel /Playa del Carmen/ Zihuatanejo to Alaska and many more destinations. He preferred it warm where he could swim and hang out in a hammock, especially when his sons could join him and Jean. He was a devoted and loving husband to Jean for 57 years; and beloved father to sons, Russell (Rusty) and Todd. His love for his family was evident in everything he did. He possessed a strong work ethic, was skilled in building fences, stalls and ultimately an impressive art studio for Jean. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved watching the Mariners, Seahawks, Huskies, and Westerns. He also loved fishing, crabbing, gardening, all animals, but above all, his family. He will be dearly missed. He has many relatives who shared the joy of time spent with him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels, Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036 www.homage.org or Swedish Medical Foundation, 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122-4307 Swedishfoundation.org or any charity close to your heart. The family is grateful to Senior Care Consultants, Frank and Juli Simons and to Cristina's Adult Family Home were Russ spent only a few months and received kind, gentle care. So many friends and neighbors helped to allow Russ to remain at home. A Celebration of Russell's rich, full life will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

