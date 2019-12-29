Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 12, 1926 - Dec. 21, 2019 A very special man, Russell Arthur Holmes, left this earth on December 21, 2019. He was 93 years and 9 months. He was born on March 12, 1926, the middle child of Art and Hannah Holmes and spent an idyllic childhood in the town of Preston, Washington. In 1947 he married Esther Manini, the love of his life and moved to Marysville, WA in 1952 where they raised five children and lived to celebrate over 72 years of marriage. He leaves his beloved wife, Esther; his children: Margaret Turcott (Jim), Michael Holmes (Linda), Elizabeth Hammer (Stan), Steve Holmes (Linda), Mary Roberson (Dale); 15 grand children and 25 great-grandchildren. He was a life-long member of the Baptist Church and worked as a pipe-fitter at Scott Paper Company until his retirement. His family and many friends will miss his beautiful singing voice, his sense of humor, and his loving nature. A family and friends' celebration will take place sometime in the spring of 2020. Please see



