Russell Leroy Magruder Russell Magruder is in the presence of the Lord. He died June 4, 2019, at home. He is survived by his wife Jane Magruder, and three children, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service -June 11, 2019 at 5pm at SonRise Church, 11625 Airport Rd., Everett, WA 98204. In lieu of flowers send contributions to Russell's Uncle's Orphanage: Family Ministries Missions to Mexico: 119 West Gore St, Pharr, TX 78577; Ph. 956.787.2675
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 11, 2019