June 17, 1944 - August 14, 2019 Russell M. Wells passed away on August 14, 2019, peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon, WA, with family present. He was born June 17, 1944, at US Marine Hospital in Seattle to Laura Eleanor and Jack H. Wells, Chief Petty Officer, USCG. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of 39 years; his sons, Jonathan (Kayla), Andrew; grandson, Oliver; and nieces, Michelle (Troy) Larson, Natalie Crandall; nephews, Ryan (Stephanie) Jacobson, Aaron (Kate) Anderson, and Nick (Sami) Anderson; and great nieces and nephews. His parents, Laura Eleanor and Jack H. Wells; his sister, Nadine Jacobson; and his brother-in-law, Harold Keith "Jake" Jacobson preceded him in death. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, in Mount Vernon, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials in his honor may be directed to University of Washington Medical Center - Center for Interstitial Lung Diseases Fund, Josephine Caring Community (Stanwood), First Lutheran Church General Scholarship Fund (Mount Vernon), Edmonds Lutheran Church Foundation, or the . Share memories at wcremation.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019