Ruth Alzy Tack i tt W i lson In the early morning hours of October 19, 2019, Ruth grabbed her fanciest glasses and quietly waved goodbye as she left this world to be with her loved ones patiently waiting on the other side. Ruth was born in Vidette, Arkansas in November 28, 1931 to Hattie and Herman Tackitt. She was the sister to Rachel (Knudsen), Mark, Archie and Grover. The entire Tackitt family moved when Ruth was 5, across the country ending up in Washington state. We hear they picked fruit along the way to get them here. On March 6, 1948, at the age of 16, Ruth married John A. Wilson. Over the next 54 years, they created a beautiful life, settling in Marysville, WA and building a home by hand, where they raise three children, Coni (Bowman), Mike and Nick. A home where her grandchildren and even her great grandchildren were able to spend time and make a lifetime of memories. She worked at the Bon Marche for 25 years, where she met some wonderful friends. A few of those friends, known as the Bonnette's, met monthly for lunch, more giggling and chatting then lunch at fun times, none the less. She will be greatly missed by those left behind, her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Renee Wilson, son-in-law, Steven Bowman (Coni); grandchildren, Angie Cook (John), Niki Booth, great grandchildren, Alec and Dayne Meyer, Dakota and Aden Booth and longtime partner, Hugh Kendall, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie, son, Nick and husband, John. Please join us on November 30, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Ken Baxter Community Center in Marysville to celebrate the life of this amazing woman.



