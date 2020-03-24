Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Angela Pettit of East Wenatchee, WA passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born Ruth Angela Stoughton in Hutchinson, Kansas and was raised in the cities of Hutchinson and Wichita, Kansas. She and her husband and their two children lived in Wichita until moving to Everett, Washington via a requested transfer by the Boeing Company. In 1981, she and her husband moved into the newly created community of Mill Creek and were active in the efforts to incorporate that community into a Washington State City. Following the success of that effort resulting in incorporation in 1983, Ruth served two terms on the newly formed City Council of Mill Creek. Ruth worked for the Boeing Company for 36 years, retiring as a finance analyst in 1988, at which time she and her husband moved to Cashmere, Washington. Following her husband's death in 1992 she moved to Wenatchee and finally East Wenatchee, Washington. While living in the Wenatchee Valley area, she worked part time for the Key Bank and for The Tree House, a women's clothing store. Her volunteer efforts included serving as an advisor for SHIBA, a state sponsored program to aid senior citizens in insurance processes. She served on the boards for RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), Wenatchee Parks, and Community Concert. She also attended the Wenatchee Free Methodist Church, participating in drama presentations and was a long time member of the Betty and Jerry Huber care group associated with that church. She loved travel and did so extensively; often with a close group of friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Pettit. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lynn McDonagh; her son, Mark Steven Pettit; her grand daughter, Tanya Allison Smith; her grandson, Daniel William Pettit; her four great grandsons, Eli and Max Smith, Sam Ramsrud and Leo Pettit. She will be buried next to her husband at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, Washington. Per her request there will be no services other than graveside to be attended by close family.





