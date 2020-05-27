Ruth Anita Duffy
Ruth A. Duffy, 83, of Marysville, WA, born May 12, 1937 in Arlington, WA to John and Thora Harrison, died in Everett, WA on May 15, 2020. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is missed deeply by those she left behind. Ruth graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1957, and married her sweetheart soon after. They were married for 36 years, 3 months, and 29 days before God called her husband home. During the time they were happily married, Ruth worked as a Home Health Aide for Snohomish County Visiting Nurses, as well as being a dedicated housewife and loving mother. She soulfully rejoins her husband, Ralph Duffy, after 25 years, 9 months and 10 days apart. But, sadly, leaves behind her three daughters, Diane (Mark) Utley, Karen (David Kumerow), and Suzanne (Dorian); three grandchildren, Ralph (SeQuiessa) Utley, Amber (Jesse) Sutton, and Breanna (Charles) Euton; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Talia, Taliessa, Ralph Jr., RaQuel, Shanice, Kailyn, Aliyana, Jaden, Trent, Adreanna, Emily, Charles V, and Rowan. Private family burial to be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA on May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Viewing is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that same day. A celebration of her life will be held later due to COVID-19.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 27, 2020.
