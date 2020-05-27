Ruth A. Duffy, 83, of Marysville, WA, born May 12, 1937 in Arlington, WA to John and Thora Harrison, died in Everett, WA on May 15, 2020. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is missed deeply by those she left behind. Ruth graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1957, and married her sweetheart soon after. They were married for 36 years, 3 months, and 29 days before God called her husband home. During the time they were happily married, Ruth worked as a Home Health Aide for Snohomish County Visiting Nurses, as well as being a dedicated housewife and loving mother. She soulfully rejoins her husband, Ralph Duffy, after 25 years, 9 months and 10 days apart. But, sadly, leaves behind her three daughters, Diane (Mark) Utley, Karen (David Kumerow), and Suzanne (Dorian); three grandchildren, Ralph (SeQuiessa) Utley, Amber (Jesse) Sutton, and Breanna (Charles) Euton; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Talia, Taliessa, Ralph Jr., RaQuel, Shanice, Kailyn, Aliyana, Jaden, Trent, Adreanna, Emily, Charles V, and Rowan. Private family burial to be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA on May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Viewing is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that same day. A celebration of her life will be held later due to COVID-19.