After a long illness, Ruth Ann Poynter passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born to Robert Stuart and Ann Anderson at General Hospital in Everett, WA in 1935. Ruth lived in Marysville, WA at the time of her passing. Her friends would describe her as always smiling, always willing to help if asked and a proud member of her community. Her parents were Everett natives and her maternal grandparents were immigrants from Norway to Everett in 1902. She was active in her community, a life-long member of the Sons of Norway's Normanna Lodge and attended First Presbyterian Church of Everett. She grew up on Grand Ave. in Everett, Mission Beach on the Tulalip Reservation and in Enumclaw, WA. Ruth earned her B.A. from WWU and was retired from the King County Library System. She is survived by her children, Stephen, Vicki and Kari of Seattle; as well as grandchildren, Suzanne, Trisha, Ryan; and her three great-grandchildren, Stacey, Ben and Emma. Special thanks to the staff of Providence Hospice Care Center. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Everett. Remembrances may be sent to the Marysville Historical Society (



