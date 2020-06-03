July 9, 1928 - May 29, 2020 Known by all as Trudy/Toody, peacefully passed away of natural causes on May 29, 2020 in Everett, Washington. Ruth was born July 9, 1928 in Bellevue, Washington. She was the daughter of Sidney S. Stevens and Ruth A. Carlquist, who were farmers in the area. She graduated from Bellevue High School in the class of 1946. She worked in various places such as veterinarian's office, a power company and for Washington State in the Monroe Penitentiary. She loved her job at the prison and worked there from October of 1978 until October of 1990. Trudy had no siblings or children. She is preceded in death by her parents, late husband, Clyde Brown; and loving companion, Ken Meade. She leaves behind her close family members, friends and neighbors. She married Clyde A. Brown, on February 17, 1951. Clyde and Trudy were members of the American Legion in Snohomish, Washington. They were the first married couple to simultaneously serve as Commander and President for the organization. Trudy was given an award for being a member in good standing for the past 60 years in 2019. Trudy will be missed but never forgotten. Her witty personality and sweet demeanor is just the start of the woman she was. There will be a public viewing service Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond, Washington.