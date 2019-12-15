Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Elaine Weil. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Elaine Weil, of Arlington, WA, passed away December 9, 2019, in Marysville, Washington, at the age of 87. Ruth was born in Ralph, South Dakota in 1932 to Ferdinand and Minnie Komm, and grew up in the Hettinger, ND area. Ruth met her future husband Merlin Weil in Lemmon, SD where she worked as a telephone operator, and he worked as a telegraph operator for the Milwaukee Railroad. Ruth and Merlin were married in Lemmon on January 15, 1955. In 1958 Merlin and Ruth moved to Washington state where they lived in Burien, and then eventually settled in Sumner where they resided for 38 years, and raised their three children; Alan, Rhonda and Kendra. Ruth spent years prior to retirement working for the Sumner School District. Upon retirement Ruth and Merlin spent many winters traveling in their RV to Yuma, Arizona. Merlin and Ruth moved to Arlington, WA in June 2000 where they were able to be closer to their three grandchildren. Family was everything to Ruth and she was the most joyful when spending time with her three children and three grandchildren, and when Ruth and Merlin traveled to the Dakotas to visit family. Ruth also enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, baking and holiday decorating. Her selflessness and kindness was evident in the joy she had in doing things for others. Ruth knew that the simple things were the best and most important things in life. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Esther Anderson, Irma Beld, Doris Kvanvig Schrammen, and brothers, Edwin, Marvin and Roy Komm. Ruth is survived by her husband, Merlin of nearly 65 years; her children: Alan Weil, Arlington, WA; Rhonda Cole, Marysville, WA; and Kendra Weil of Woodinville, WA; and her grandchildren: Amanda Cole of Everett, WA; and Christopher and Jonathan Cole of Marysville. She is also survived by her sister, Ruby Dannenfelzer of Mandan, ND; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at noon at Weller Funeral Home, 327 N. Macleod Avenue, Arlington, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .





