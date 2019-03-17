Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Evangelina Barnes. View Sign

Ruth Evangeline Barnes ( Smith ) Ruth, age 91, died peace-fully in her sleep on February 10, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Ruth was born August 4, 1927 to Reverend Don and Ruth Shogren in Portland, OR. In 1945 she graduated from Everett High school and attended Bethel College in Minneapolis, MN, as well as Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland. In 1953 Ruth married James Smith of Moline, IL. The new family moved to Geneva, IL. Two daughters were born to Ruth and Jim, Rebecca and Mary. In 1963 Jim passed away from cancer and Ruth deci-ded to create a new life for her and her daughters by moving back to Everett, WA. Here she went to work first as a clerk at the Christian Bookstore in town, event-ually going to work for the State of Washington at Everett Junior College. She then continued with the state as an Employment Specialist for 24 years retiring in 1993. In 1991 Ruth married Tom Barnes of Everett. They enjoyed retirement with family and traveling. Tom passed away in 1999. Ruth was a Christian who shared and lived her love of Jesus Christ. She was very active in her church. First at Bethel Baptist in Everett where she was pianist. Later at Edgewood Baptist in Lynnwood, WA. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father, Reverend Donald and Ruth Shogren, her sister, Joy Anderson and two spouses, James Smith and Thomas Barnes. She leaves her daughters, Rebecca Meyer (Greg) and Mary Burke (David); her sister, Faith Magnuson and four grandchildren: Joseph Romanosky (Janine), Rachel Dyer (Tim), Taryn Meyer and Devin Meyer; five great-grandchildren and various in-laws, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Solie Funeral Home, 3301 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201. Tel # 425-252-5159. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Everett. Donations in her memory may be made to: "The Alzheimer's Society" www.alzwa.org 1-800-848-7097 Funeral Home Solie Funeral Home and Crematory

Funeral Home Solie Funeral Home and Crematory
(425) 252-5159

