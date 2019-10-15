Ruth Fay Howlett Ruth Fay Howlett, was born October 9, 1982 to Billy and Linda Zackuse and went to join her ancestors, October 11, 2019. Ruth loved fishing with her Dad, gambling, hanging out with her friends, taking her kids out, going for walks, and watching the Seahawks. She worked at the Tulalip Bingo, Arby's, and Wendy's. Ruth leaves behind her parents; children, Brianna, Steven, Tony, Aaliyah, and Lola. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Ruth Zackuse; sister, Lydia, uncle, James Zackuse, cousin, James Zackuse Jr., cousin, Josh Spencer, as well as other aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly but never forgotten by loved ones. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 1-2pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Interfaith services will be 6pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be October 17, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 15, 2019