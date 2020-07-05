Born Ruth Flora Hoekendorf on November 7th, 1928. Ruth passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Born and raised in Everett, Washington to Arthur and Flora Hoekendorf, Ruth resided in Everett almost her entire life. After graduating from Everett High School she went to work at the local Sears store as a bookepeer until she retired after 37 years. In 1954 she married local Minister, Albert Adam Hieb. Her career was interrupted for a short time when the family moved to Quincy, WA where her husband became the Minister at the Church of Christ. The family returned to Everett in the early sixties where she continued her career with Sears. Ruth loved to travel and enjoyed spending off time with family and friends at their cabin on Lopez Island. Over the years she was a member of many organizations including, Past Matron of the Eastern Star chapter 222, Daughters of the Nile, PEO chapter 2, and the Historic Everett Society. Ruth also sang in the Everett Chorale for 15 years. Proceeded in death by her husband she is survived by Son Stephen Hieb of Arlington and Son Thomas and Doreen Hieb of Granite Falls. No memorial services have been planed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Providence Hospice or PEO of Everett. November 7, 1928 - June 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store